2020 NBA Draft: By The Numbers

The 2020 NBA Draft will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. ET at ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut, airing live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. ESPN’s pre-draft coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum will appear in studio at ESPN to announce the selections for the first and second rounds, respectively. Select draftees, including many of the potential top picks, will appear virtually throughout the broadcast.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at this year’s NBA Draft:

1 – NBA Draft 2020 will be the league’s first virtual draft and the first draft held at ESPN.

7 – Seven players have played in the NBA G League before being drafted by an NBA team.

14 – This marks the 14th consecutive year that Adam Silver will announce draft selections as either deputy commissioner (seven years) or commissioner (seven years including 2020).

17 – ESPN will deliver live look-ins from 17 team draft rooms.

18 – ESPN will present the NBA Draft for the 18th consecutive year.

19 – Nineteen broadcast satellite trucks will be used to help present the draft, including 15 trucks throughout the U.S. and four trucks internationally to connect with prospects located in France, Greece, Israel and Spain.

146 – The 2020 NBA Draft will take place 146 days after its originally scheduled date of June 25.

1975 – This is the first NBA Draft not held in June since 1975.

1989 – The current two-round format for the NBA Draft was adopted in 1989.