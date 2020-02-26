The Miami HEAT hosted students from Miami Northwestern Senior High School (Miami-Dade) and Charles W. Flanagan High School (Broward) to participate in the 11th Annual Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge Presented by Mountain Dew, held at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, February 25th.

The Miami HEAT Black History Month Challenge is a game show-style competition where a team from each of the schools tested their knowledge of African-American history. Charles W. Flanagan High School came away as the winning school, walking away with a $4,000 grant and a HEAT prize pack. Broward County Public Schools is now tied with Miami-Dade County Public Schools in the series with five wins each. As the runner up, Miami Northwestern Senior High School received a $500 grant. After the competition, both schools were treated to lunch hosted by Papa John’s Pizza and REEF Technology.

Two HEAT legends, Shane Battier and Alonzo Mourning, participated in the competition and served as captains for their respective team. HEAT Dancers Ashlee-Ann and Katrina also participated as co-captains for their respective team. Uptown Dale and HEAT Mascot, Burnie, were in attendance and provided entertainment. The event was hosted by HEAT Television Host and Courtside Reporter Jason Jackson. General Manager and Sr. Market Director of PepsiCo Beverages North America, Dr. Paula Hopkins kicked off the event assisting in the coin toss to determine which team went first.

"The Miami HEAT’s ongoing commitment to partnering with Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be highlighted at the 11th Annual Black History Month Challenge. Our students will once again have an opportunity to display their knowledge of history and recognize those who have made immense and profound contributions through the arts, sports, science and popular culture,” said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho. “I know our astute scholars from Miami Northwestern Senior High School will represent us well.”

“Broward County Public Schools is proud to join the Miami HEAT in recognizing February as Black History Month. The annual Black History Month Challenge is an excellent and exciting opportunity for our students to celebrate the invaluable contributions and achievements by African Americans in the story of our country,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. We applaud the Miami HEAT’s dedication and commitment to honoring the rich history and culture that has always been vital to the fabric of our great nation.”