Chris Silva Assigned To Skyforce

The Miami HEAT have assigned Chris Silva to their G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He will be available for their consecutive home games against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on January 24 and 25 and is expected to rejoin Miami for their game against the Orlando Magic on January 27.

Silva, who was signed by the HEAT on January 15 after signing a two-way contract on October 18, has appeared in 30 games with Miami this season averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes of action while shooting 69.1 percent from the field, the fourth-highest percentage in the NBA with at least 50 attempts. He scored a season-high 10 points at Philadelphia on November 23 and has led the team in plus/minus five times.

Silva played all four seasons at South Carolina, becoming the first player in school history to total at least 700 rebounds and 500 made free throws. He appeared in 32 games (all starts) as a senior last season averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.94 blocks and 26.8 minutes while shooting 50.8 percent from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the foul line as he earned All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors. Among the school’s all-time leaders, he finished third in free throws made (577), sixth in rebounds (876), sixth in blocks (186) and 10th in points (1,509).