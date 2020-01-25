IMPORTANT: Traffic Advisory

Due to upcoming NFL events, traffic throughout downtown Miami will be more congested than usual this week. The NFL Live event at Bayfront Park and the NFL Honors event at the Adrienne Arsht Center will make Biscayne Boulevard navigation difficult, fans and guests should expect traffic to be slow and allow themselves plenty of extra time when heading to AmericanAirlines Arena for the Monday & Tuesday Miami HEAT games and Thursday, Friday and Saturday concerts.

The counter-flow traffic plan for NFL Live at Bayfront Park is scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00pm.

The full closure of Biscayne Boulevard between 11th and 14th Streets for NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center is scheduled to begin Friday, January 31 at 8:00pm.

We encourage fans and guests to use the east and west roads for both AmericanAirlines Arena arrival and departure.

Visit here for more Miami traffic info.