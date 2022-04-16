HEAT vs. Hawks - Round 1 By The Numbers
Game 1 Tips Sunday At 1 PM
- -This is the third time that Miami and Atlanta will meet in the postseason. Atlanta won a five-game first-round series against the HEAT back in 1992, a series that included the first-ever playoff victory for the HEAT franchise. Atlanta also won a seven-game first-round series in 2009.
-
-You can find the series schedule here.
- -Miami won the season series against Atlanta, 3-1, and leads the all-time series 73-57 including 47-19 at home.
- -The HEAT finished the regular season as the No. 12 offense in the NBA at 113 points per 100 possessions. Against the Hawks they averaged 119.5 points per 100.
- -The HEAT finished the regular season as the No. 4 defense in the league, holding teams to 108.4 points per 100 possessions. They held the Hawks, the No. 2 offense at 115.4, to an Offensive Rating of 111.2.
- -Miami was the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league this at 37.9 percent, while against Atlanta they shot 39.7 percent.
- -On January 12, Miami had seven players score in double figures in a 115-91 victory as neither Jimmy Butler nor Bam Adebayo played
- -In a six-point win two days later, Butler scored 23 on 13 shots with Tyler Herro adding 24 and Omer Yurtseven posting a 17-11 double-double
- -Miami trailed by as much as 18 on January 21 but won the fourth-quarter 34-22 in a two-point loss.
- -Trae Young scored 35 on 23 shots in Miami’s April 8 victory. Miami trailed by six with under five minutes to play but held Atlanta to six points in the final five minutes.
- -In four games against Miami, Young averaged 25.5 points on 62.0 true-shooting to go with 7.3 assists
- -Atlanta beat Charlotte and Cleveland in the Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 8 seed
|HEAT
|Category
|HAWKS
|113.0 (Rank 12)
|OFFENSIVE RATING
|115.4 (Rank 2)
|108.4 (Rank 4)
|DEFENSIVE RATING
|113.7 (Rank 26)
|.551 (Rank 5)
|EFFECTIVE SHOOTING %
|.545 (Rank 9)
|.527 (Rank 12)
|OPPONENT EFFECTIVE SHOOTING %
|.546 (Rank 24)
|14.9 (Rank 28)
|TURNOVER %
|12.0 (Rank 1)
|15.4 (Rank 3)
|OPPONENT TURNOVER %
|12.9 (Rank 28)
|27.8 (Rank 10)
|OFFENSIVE REBOUND %
|26.9 (Rank 17)
|73.5 (Rank 9)
|DEFENSIVE REBOUND %
|73.1 (Rank 12)
|21.9 (Rank 16)
|FREE THROWS/100
|22.6 (Rank 11)
