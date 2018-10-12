Hispanic Heritage Recap

MIAMI, Oct.12– The Miami HEAT hosted its 13th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Thursday, October 11th at Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) Academy, presented by PepsiCo and supported by Florida Blue and FOX Sports Sun. Miami HEAT players and talent were in attendance to help host a variety of activities and workshops for SLAM Academy students including a mural installation, esports gaming panel, HEATV play-by-play class, a sports retail class, a basketball clinic and a fitness clinic ran by the HEAT Dancers. This event also included a mental health panel on wellness, stress management, and nutrition ran by Florida Blue.

The attendees included:

Jose Pañeda: HEAT Spanish Radio Broadcaster / Senior Advisor, Hispanic Broadcasting and Marketing

Tony Fiorentino: Jr. HEAT Ambassador / Camp Director

Uptown Dale: In-Arena Host

Luis Lopez del Castillo: Pepsi Beverages Company, Field Marketing Manager

Elizabeth Sanchez-Brana: Director of Falls, Florida Blue Center

SLAM is a public charter school in Little Havana for 6th through 12th grade students seeking careers in Sports Leadership and Management industries, which still integrates national Common Core Standards in Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies. This event also coincided with the fourth annual Jr. NBA week, which began on October 8th and ran through October 15th. Jr. NBA Week includes national and local events designed to build awareness and excitement for the Jr. NBA and team youth basketball initiatives.