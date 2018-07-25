HEAT Surprise Students at Miami Beach JCC As Part Of "Learn to Swim" Campaign

The Miami HEAT along with Florida Blue, FOX Sports Sun, and the American Red Cross teamed up to surprise camp students at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center as part of the HEAT’s “Learn to Swim” water safety campaign. HEAT Forward/Guard, Rodney McGruder joined American Red Cross-certified lifeguards and water safety instructors to provide swim lessons to the campers. HEAT Mascot, Burnie and HEAT Check Gaming, Miami HEAT NBA 2K Affiliate, also attended to encourage students as they learned to swim. The goal of this program is to prevent these tragedies from ever occurring.

Also in attendance were Miami Beach City Mayor, Dan Gelber, who along with Miami Beach JCC CEO, Paul Frishman, showed gratitude and excitement for the HEAT paying a visit to their facility. The Miami Beach JCC is home to many yearlong sports, including Swim Gym, an aquatic education program with branches in Miami Beach and Kendall.

In addition, HEAT fans are invited to take advantage of a special $10 off swimming lesson coupon, provided in both English and Spanish, which is available on HEAT.com. The coupon can be redeemed at select authorized providers of the American Red Cross.