HEAT Back-To-School 2019

The Miami HEAT kicked off the 2019-20 school year in Miami-Dade County by welcoming back the students and teachers at Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary on Monday, August 19th.

HEAT players, Kyle Alexander, Jeremiah Martin, KZ Okpala, Duncan Robinson and Chris Silvahelped distribute school supplies to students as they enter the school cafeteria. Representatives from Papa John’s Pizza were also on hand to assist with the distribution of school supplies and they also donated free pizza certificates.

Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary was graded as a “D” school in 2016 and 2017 and received as low as an “F” grade in 2015. However, with the outstanding work put in by the students and staff, Toussaint L’Ouverture Elementary was awarded an “A” grade for the 2019 school year, mainly for its learning and proficiency gains on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA).

Miami-Dade County Superintendent of Schools, Alberto Carvalhowas also in attendance.

“Toussaint L'Ouverture Elementary, a cornerstone of the Little Haiti community, continues to strive and thrive, improving from an F grade in 2015 to an A grade for the 2019 school year,” said Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho. “Thank you to the Miami HEAT for its partnership, generosity and for championing the idea that dedication, leadership and hard work pay off, on and off the court.”