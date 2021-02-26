Media Statement on Behalf of Jerry Reinsdorf and Rocky Wirtz, Co-Chairs of the United Center Joint Venture

"We are proud to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the City of Chicago, Cook County, and State of Illinois leadership, to transform the United Center campus to help expedite vaccine distribution. From the onset of this pandemic, the United Center's team of dedicated professionals have worked tirelessly with relief agencies, first responders, City, County and Federal agencies, and the public on a wide array of initiatives to support the region's Covid-19 relief efforts. It is our hope that by partnering with FEMA to create a mass vaccination center, we are one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us. We are grateful for the dedication of our United Center professionals and our incredibly supportive vendors and partners to help turn these plans into a reality. Without their support this effort would not be possible."

About United Center's Support of Covid-19 Regional Response Efforts

Beginning in April and lasting through the summer, the United Center served as a satellite storage facility for the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The building also hosted PPE drives through the summer and fall in partnership with Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, and Project C.U.R.E., the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to resource-limited communities. In October, the United Center partnered with the Christmas in the Wards organization for their "Day of Giving" event where they provided a safe place for communities most affected by Covid-19 to collect donations.

In November, the United Center served as a super polling site on Election Day that allowed nearly 2,000 Chicago residents a place to safely register to vote, cast their ballot in person or hand-deliver a mail-in ballot all while remaining socially distanced.

The United Center's ongoing support of Covid-19 regional response efforts is spearheaded by its executive leaders Terry Savarise, Joe Myhra, and their respective teams, in close coordination with the City of Chicago and Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The United Center's partners and vendors, including Uber and its Mobility Solution Team, MoonLab Productions, Prime Ops, and Flux Consulting, have been instrumental in facilitating the arena's ongoing support, as has the State of Illinois, Cook County Health, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and the Chicago Medical Society.