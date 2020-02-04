Kris Dunn Injury Update

Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn injured his right knee in the first quarter of Friday night's game at the Brooklyn Nets. He underwent an MRI and clinical exam at Rush Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 1 which confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial collateral ligament sprain.

Dunn will be reexamined following an initial two-week phase of immobilization and physical therapy. The definitive treatment and timetable will be determined over that time frame as symptoms improve.