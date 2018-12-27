Bulls Sign Brandon Sampson to two-way Contract

The Chicago Bulls have signed guard Brandon Sampson to a Two-Way contract. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. In a preceding move, the Bulls waived Two-Way player Tyler Ulis.

Sampson (6-5, 184) went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing three seasons at Louisiana State University. He has played in 18 games (18 starts) this season for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, averaging 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 35.1 minutes per game. At LSU, Sampson played in 85 games (40 starts) from 2015-18. Over his career with the Tigers, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists, scoring a career-high 24 points twice in the 2016-17 season.

The Baton Rouge, La., native was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Louisiana in 2015.

Sampson will wear No. 44 for the Bulls.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way players on their roster at any given time in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player for the Bulls will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Windy City Bulls – but can spend up to 45 days over a full season with Chicago, not including any time prior to the start of Windy City’s training camp and after the conclusion of their season.

Bulls.com