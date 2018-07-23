Bulls Claim Antonius Cleveland

July 23, 2018 - The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has claimed guard Antonius Cleveland off waivers. In accordance with team policy, terms of the contract were not announced.

Cleveland (6-6, 195) was waived by the Atlanta Hawks on July 21. He appeared in four games for the Hawks last season and averaged 3.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. Cleveland signed a multi-year contract with Atlanta on March 14 after signing consecutive 10-day contracts on Feb. 22 and March 2. Earlier in the 2017-18 season, Cleveland had a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks where he appeared in 13 games. He also saw action in seven NBA G League games and averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.71 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.

The Memphis native played four years at Southeast Missouri State University where he posted career averages of 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.31 steals in 28.8 minutes per game.