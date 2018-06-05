Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center To Launch Sustainability Program

The upcoming world-class Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC), in conjunction with renowned food and beverage provider Levy, will not offer plastic straws at events and will use compostable food packaging as part of its sustainability program. The state-of-the-art new venue, which will be the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will open in the fall of 2018.

“We are committed to protecting our environment by enacting eco-friendly initiatives at our world-class arena,” said Raj Saha, General Manager of WESC. “We will unveil our full sustainability plan as we get closer to opening the new venue, but we are proud to make our initial announcement on World Environment Day.”



Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC, please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.