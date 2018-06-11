truTV's Impractical Jokers 'The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour' Starring The Tenderloins to Appear at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in November

truTV’s Impractical Jokers “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” starring The Tenderloins will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We welcome The Tenderloins, stars of truTV’s hit series, Impractical Jokers, to the WESC,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “We look forward to their innovative evening of comedy."

The Tenderloins are comprised of Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, who serve as the creators, executive producers and stars of Impractical Jokers. Now in its seventh season, the show follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras. With each new season, the show continues to take dares to outrageous levels with new over-the-top hijinks.

In addition to the top-rated television show, the Troupe has toured steadily over the last four years with its highly successful “Where’s Larry?” and “Santiago Sent Us” tours playing to hundreds of thousands of fans in the U.S. and U.K., including three sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden performance and five sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Natives of Staten Island, New York, Gatto, Murray and Quinn and Vulcano met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV. Impractical Jokers is in the top five in its timeslot on cable in the U.S. and is the No. 1 show on Comedy Central in the United Kingdom and India.

Promoted by Outback Concerts, The Tenderloins will unveil the “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” in August 2018. The recommended age is 16-plus.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.