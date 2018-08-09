An Unforgettable Cirque Experience for the Holidays is Coming to Fiserv Forum on Dec. 3

Fiserv Forum will host the all-new concert experience CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland for one spectacular performance on Monday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the performance at Milwaukee’s world-class arena, which opens Aug. 26, will go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“What a great way to tip-off the holiday season here at Fiserv Forum with Cirque Musica Holiday,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We are really looking forward to this creative spectacle on Dec. 3rd.”

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is a fun-filled concert experience for the whole family featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica accompanied by holiday songs performed by a live symphony orchestra.

Audiences will journey into a visual world of “Wonderland” with amazing acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra performing the greatest holiday music of all time.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music — live — while enjoying an edge-of-your-seat circus experience.

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit http://www.cirquemusica.com/, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.

About Fiserv Forum

Opening on August 26, 2018, Fiserv Forum will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. The Killers and Violent Femmes are performing the grand opening concert on Sept. 4. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on Fiserv Forum or to view renderings, please visit: FiservForum.com.