Milwaukee's Got Talent - Season 2 Auditions Look For Talented Local Entertainers to Perform at Bucks Games

The Milwaukee Bucks will host Milwaukee’s Got Talent – Season 2, a one-day audition to find talented local entertainers to perform at Bucks home games during the 2019-20 season at Fiserv Forum. The auditions will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at St. Augustine Preparatory School (2607 S. Fifth St., Milwaukee).

During Milwaukee’s Got Talent – Season 2, the Bucks will search for talented individual and group performers with a skill set in the following areas: cheerleading, breakdancing, tumbling, parkour, dance (all ages and styles), drumming and more.

Entertainers selected to perform on-court at Bucks games will have varying commitments and frequency of performances during the season.

Registration for Milwaukee’s Got Talent – Season 2 is required and can be completed by visiting www.bucks.com/mgt. The deadline to register is Friday, Aug. 2 and there is no cost to register or audition. Auditions can be no longer than two minutes and performers must provide their own music, costumes, transportation, food and water, etc. The Bucks will provide audio, lighting, special effects, changing rooms and parking. All ages are welcome to audition.



Please note, auditions for the Bucks Entertainment Network are separate from Milwaukee’s Got Talent, and will be held later this summer. More details on those auditions will be announced soon.