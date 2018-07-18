‘Milwaukee's Got Talent’ Auditions Look for Talented Entertainers to Perform at Bucks Games

Redefining their in-game entertainment experience, the Bucks will host “Milwaukee’s Got Talent,” a special two-day audition to find talented entertainers to perform at Bucks home games during the 2018-19 season at the team’s new world-class arena. The auditions will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, and Sunday, Aug. 5, at St. Augustine Preparatory School in Milwaukee.

During “Milwaukee’s Got Talent,” the Bucks will search for talented individual and group performers with a skill set in the following areas: breakdancing, tumbling, parkour, dance (all ages and styles), drumming and more.

“As we transition into the new arena, our live entertainment will continue to evolve and grow,” said Milwaukee Bucks Director of Live Programming and Entertainment Johnny Watson. “We will be showcasing a wide variety of new entertainment with an exciting, distinct look and feel. It’s all about reimagining the fan experience and Milwaukee’s Got Talent is a big step in that direction. There’s a lot of talent in Milwaukee and across the state and we’re excited to feature it in the new arena.”

Performers selected to perform on-court at Bucks games will have varying commitments and frequency of performances during the season. Along with the performance, the entertainer’s responsibilities will include fan engagement and assistance with promotions on-court and throughout the arena.

Registration for “Milwaukee’s Got Talent” is required and can be completed by visitingwww.bucks.com/mgt. The deadline to register is Friday, July 27 and there is no cost to register or audition. Auditions can be no longer than two minutes and performers must provide their own music, costumes, transportation, food and water, etc. The Bucks will provide audio, lighting, special effects, changing rooms and parking. All ages are welcome to audition.

Please note, auditions for the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Rim Rockers, Young Bucks and Grand Dancers are separate from Milwaukee’s Got Talent, and will be held during the week of Aug. 6. More details on those auditions will be announced soon.

