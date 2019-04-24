Milwaukee Bucks to Tip-off Second Round Series Against Boston Celtics Sunday

Following a 4-0 sweep of the Detroit Pistons in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will tip-off their Second Round series against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 28, at noon CT. The game will air nationally on ABC.

The two teams will return to Fiserv Forum for Game 2 on Tuesday, April 30, before taking the series to Boston for Game 3 on Friday, May 3, and Game 4 on Monday, May 6. Tip-off times for Games 2-7 will be announced at a later date. The complete schedule for the Bucks and Celtics’ Second Round series is below.

Game Date Location Time (CT) TV Radio Game 1 Sunday, April 28 Milwaukee 12 p.m. ABC 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 2 Tuesday, April 30 Milwaukee TBD TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 3 Friday, May 3 Boston TBD ESPN 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 4 Monday, May 6 Boston TBD TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 5* Wednesday, May 8 Milwaukee TBD TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 6* Friday, May 10 Boston TBD ESPN 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ Game 7* Monday, May 13 Milwaukee TBD TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

* - If necessary

Tickets for all Second Round games at Fiserv Forum are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs . All fans in attendance at Game 1 will receive a “Built to Advance” green or white T-shirt courtesy of We Energies and Palermo’s, while all fans at Game 2 will receive a white “Fear the Deer” shirt courtesy of Jockey.

Those who aren’t attending a game can once again come to Deer District and party with fellow Bucks fans on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum, in The Beer Garden and throughout the Entertainment Block. For each game of the Second Round – home or away – a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch each game, in addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden.

There also will be food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more set up on the plaza, turning it into the must-be spot for Bucks playoff action. Activities on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to each home playoff game and one hour before each road game.

Beginning the week of April 29, the Bucks and Colectivo Coffee are relaunching Bucks Blend Coffee. It will be featured as Colectivo’s Coffee of the Week through Saturday, May 4 at all 13 Milwaukee-area Colectivo locations. One dollar from the sale of each one-pound bag will go to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

Additionally, fans making a purchase at Colectivo will have the opportunity to win tickets to an upcoming Playoff game. Two tickets will be hidden in a coffee bag at one of the cafes, and customers at the register can enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets.