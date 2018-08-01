Milwaukee Bucks Sign Pat Connaughton

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard Pat Connaughton.

Connaughton, 25, appeared in all 82 games last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and averaged 5.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range. In his three NBA seasons, all with Portland, Connaughton holds career averages of 3.7 points and 1.6 rebounds, connecting on 36.4 percent of his attempts from the three-point arc.

“Pat is a talented wing player with a tremendous work ethic and great character,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “We believe he will continue to grow and develop his skills working with Coach Bud and his staff. We are excited to welcome him to the Bucks organization and we know he will be a positive addition to our roster both on and off the court.”

Originally selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Connaughton was traded on draft night to Portland with Mason Plumlee for Steve Blake and the draft rights to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. He played four seasons at Notre Dame and averaged 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 139 games for the Fighting Irish.