Milwaukee Bucks to Hold Six Klement's Milwaukee Mondays at Fiserv Forum During 2018-19 Season

Milwaukee Mondays are back for the Bucks 2018-19 season and they’re better than ever with the help of Klement’s, Milwaukee’s hometown sausage. Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays will once again celebrate the things people love about Milwaukee during six Monday Bucks home games at Fiserv Forum during the upcoming season.

Each Klement’s Milwaukee Monday at Fiserv Forum will feature a local music artist with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, offer a special locally-designed T-shirt for fans at the Bucks Pro Shop and provide have a pregame happy hour with $2 Klement’s brats. Tickets to Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays start at $20.

The 2018-19 Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays schedule is below:

Date Opponent T-shirt Designer Musician Monday, Oct. 22 New York Knicks Joe Till Studios Brett Newski Monday, Oct. 29 Toronto Raptors REP WI Corey Pieper Monday, Nov. 19 Denver Nuggets Routine Genesis Renji Monday, Dec. 10 Cleveland Cavaliers Chris Walker Abby Jeanne Monday, Jan. 7 Utah Jazz David Zimmerman Saddlebrook Monday, Jan. 21 Dallas Mavericks Giltee TBD

To see each of the T-shirts designed by a local artist and the local musician who will be featured at each Klement’s Milwaukee Monday, or to purchase tickets to any of the six games, visit www.bucks.com/mondays.