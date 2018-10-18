Milwaukee Bucks to Hold Six Klement's Milwaukee Mondays at Fiserv Forum During 2018-19 Season
Milwaukee Mondays are back for the Bucks 2018-19 season and they’re better than ever with the help of Klement’s, Milwaukee’s hometown sausage. Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays will once again celebrate the things people love about Milwaukee during six Monday Bucks home games at Fiserv Forum during the upcoming season.
Each Klement’s Milwaukee Monday at Fiserv Forum will feature a local music artist with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, offer a special locally-designed T-shirt for fans at the Bucks Pro Shop and provide have a pregame happy hour with $2 Klement’s brats. Tickets to Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays start at $20.
The 2018-19 Klement’s Milwaukee Mondays schedule is below:
|Date
|Opponent
|T-shirt Designer
|Musician
|Monday, Oct. 22
|New York Knicks
|Joe Till Studios
|Brett Newski
|Monday, Oct. 29
|Toronto Raptors
|REP WI
|Corey Pieper
|Monday, Nov. 19
|Denver Nuggets
|Routine
|Genesis Renji
|Monday, Dec. 10
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Chris Walker
|Abby Jeanne
|Monday, Jan. 7
|Utah Jazz
|David Zimmerman
|Saddlebrook
|Monday, Jan. 21
|Dallas Mavericks
|Giltee
|TBD
To see each of the T-shirts designed by a local artist and the local musician who will be featured at each Klement’s Milwaukee Monday, or to purchase tickets to any of the six games, visit www.bucks.com/mondays.