Milwaukee Bucks and Froedtert & MCW Health Network to Host Bucks Summer Camps

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network are inviting Wisconsin youth to get active this summer by hosting 21 Milwaukee Bucks Summer Camps statewide. The camps, open to boys and girls ages 7-15, will be held from June to August in various locations across Wisconsin, including southeast Wisconsin, the Madison area and Fox Valley.

Each camp is designed to teach campers basketball fundamentals, the importance of teamwork and more. Campers will receive instruction from an experienced coaching staff that has coached at the collegiate, professional and international level. Just like the Bucks, campers will improve their ball-handling, shooting and coordination by participating in daily drills, called “Daily Vitamins.” They’ll also develop the fundamentals of offensive and defensive strategies by working with their teammates to complete various challenges among other developmental activities like passing and footwork.

Last year, approximately 1,200 kids across 17 camps created lasting memories in a fun, safe and competitive environment.

All full-day Bucks Summer Camps will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday. All half-day camps will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday-Friday. A complete list of the 21 Bucks Summer Camps is below.

Dates Camp Site City Camp Length June 8-12 Brookfield Christian School Brookfield Half-Day June 15-19 Nicolet High School Glendale Full-Day June 15-19 North Middle School Menomonee Falls Full-Day June 22-26 St. Leonard’s School Muskego Full-Day June 29 – July 3 New Berlin West High School New Berlin Full-Day July 6-10 St. Jude the Apostle Wauwatosa Full-Day July 6-10 Badger Ridge Middle School Verona Full-Day July 6-10 Badger Ridge Middle School Verona Half-Day July 13-17 Pleasant Prairie RecPlex Pleasant Prairie Half-Day July 13-17 Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Milwaukee Full-Day July 20-24 Brookfield Academy Brookfield Full-Day July 27-31 Community First Champions Fox Cities Center Appleton Full-Day July 27-31 Community First Champions Fox Cities Center Appleton Half-Day July 27-31 Hales Corners Lutheran School Hales Corners Full-Day Aug. 3-7 Waunakee Intermediate School Waunakee Half-Day Aug. 3-7 Wisconsin Lutheran College Milwaukee Full-Day Aug. 10-14 Einstein Middle School Appleton Full-Day Aug. 10-14 Einstein Middle School Appleton Half-Day Aug. 10-14 Schuetze Gym Waukesha Full-Day Aug. 17-21 Oshkosh YMCA Oshkosh Half-Day Aug. 24-27 Homestead High School Mequon Half-Day

Athletes who attend a Bucks Summer Camp will receive exclusive Bucks youth basketball gear, including a performance T-shirt, basketball, pennant, folder and a complimentary ticket to a select 2020-21 Bucks home game. To conclude the camp, Bango and the Bucks Entertainment Network will make select special appearances to meet and greet campers.

Registration for Bucks Summer Camp is open now. Those who sign up before March 15 using the code SUMMER2020 will receive $15 off any summer camp and will be entered to win two tickets to the Bucks’ home matchup against the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27.

Additionally, the Bucks and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network are finalizing two more Bucks Summer Camps in Green Bay – a co-ed camp and an all-girls camp.

For more information on Bucks Summer Camps, to register for a session this summer, or to pre-register for either of the Green Bay camps, visit Bucks.com/YouthBasketball.