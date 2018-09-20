Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Expand Partnership for 2018-19 Season

The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs are expanding their partnership for the 2018-19 season to further impact individuals across the state.

The cornerstone of the partnership, the “Block Out Hunger” campaign, will return for a fourth consecutive season, while the Bucks and Cousins will boost their philanthropic efforts through a community outreach program with three Wisconsin community centers around the holiday season. Cousins will also operate a concession stand on the upper concourse of Fiserv Forum during all events at the world-class venue as part of the partnership.

“Cousins has always been a valued partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and we’re excited to enhance our partnership this upcoming season,” said Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Matt Pazaras. “We’re looking forward to another successful Block Out Hunger campaign and are thrilled to extend our reach across the state this season. Cousins and Hunger Task Force are committed to making a difference throughout Wisconsin and we’re happy to join in that effort once again.”

“Partnering with the Bucks brings tremendous value to our fans and the community,” said Justin McCoy, Vice President of Marketing at Cousins Subs. “The organization is a purveyor leading the charge in bringing an entire community together over entertainment, local fare, and goodwill, and we are humbled to join them in this crusade.”

Last season’s Block Out Hunger campaign raised $22,150 in donations for Hunger Task Force after the Bucks ranked second in the Eastern Conference, and fifth overall in the NBA, by blocking 443 shots during the regular season. Since the 2015-16 season, the Block Out Hunger initiative has raised a total of $51,815 and 14,441 pounds of food to support Hunger Task Force and pantries statewide.

For this season’s Block Out Hunger campaign, Cousins’ Make It Better Foundation will donate $50 for every blocked shot the Bucks tally in 2018-19 to Hunger Task Force in support of emergency food supplies at pantries across the state. The campaign will also include surprise sub deliveries and appearances from the Bucks and Cousins at three community centers across the state. The visits will happen in the Fox Valley, Madison and Milwaukee during the holiday season and will include Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers and Bucks Hoop Troop, with Cousins providing food for those in need at each visit.

Additionally, as part of Fiserv Forum’s locally-based food and beverage program, MKEat, Cousins will operate a portable concession stand on the upper concourse of the venue that will sell select made-to-order deli fresh and classic subs along with assorted Cousins’ chips during all Bucks games and events.

For more information on the Block Out Hunger campaign or to follow the Bucks blocked shot progress throughout the 2018-19 season, visit www.bucks.com/blockouthunger.