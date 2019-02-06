Khris Middleton to Participate in 2019 Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been selected to participate in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest at the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, the NBA announced today. Middleton, who was also selected to the 2019 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve, will be making his second-career appearance in the 3-Point Contest after participating in the 2016 event. The 2019 MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, which is part of All-Star Saturday, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 16, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and will be televised live on TNT at 7 p.m. CT.

In his seventh season, Middleton is averaging a career-high 2.3 3-pointers made per game and is connecting on 38.0 percent of his 3-point attempts. He’s also second on the Bucks with 116 threes made while averaging 17.3 points per game. For his career, Middleton is shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc and is currently third on the Bucks’ all-time list for 3-point field goals made (679) and attempted (1,735).

Middleton is the third player in franchise history to be selected to the 3-Point Contest multiple times, joining Ray Allen (2000-02) and Craig Hodges (1986-88) who each appeared in the contest three times. This will be the ninth time the Bucks have been represented in the 3-Point Contest. Middleton will seek to become the second-ever winner from the Bucks and the first since Allen in 2001.

Devin Booker (Phoenix), Seth Curry (Portland), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Danny Green (Toronto), Joe Harris (Brooklyn), Buddy Hield (Sacramento), Damian Lillard (Portland), Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas) and Kemba Walker (Charlotte) will go up against Middleton in this year’s competition.

In addition to the 3-point contest, Middleton will make his first-career appearance in the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17, alongside teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo who was selected as a captain and starter for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. By virtue of Milwaukee having the best record in the Eastern Conference through Feb. 3, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star Game.