Jon Horst Named NBA Executive of the Year

Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst has been named NBA Executive of the Year, the league announced tonight. Horst is just the second General Manager in Bucks history to win the award.

“We congratulate Jon on earning this well-deserved award,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan. “Jon has played an instrumental role in building the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization and we are thrilled that his fellow team executives throughout the league recognize his great work.”

In his second season as the Bucks’ General Manager, Horst hired Mike Budenholzer, who was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year tonight and assembled a team that went on to have the best record in the NBA at 60-22. Milwaukee was the top scoring team in the NBA in 2018-19 and finished the regular season with a top five offense and defense. The Bucks also advanced past the First Round of the playoffs, and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, for the first time since 2001.

The Bucks are now 104-60 (.634) over the last two seasons with Horst as the team’s general manager, having made the playoffs in each season. Horst is the second Bucks general manager to earn NBA Executive of the Year, joining John Hammond who won the award following the 2009-10 season.