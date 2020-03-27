Fox Sports Wisconsin Replaying Bucks Classics
Schedule Features Six Bucks Classic Games from 1972 to 2019
FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will replay six memorable Bucks games from 1972 to 2019 over the next two weeks. Beginning on Wednesday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 15, Bucks fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Bucks were previously scheduled to play this season.
Broadcast schedule:
Wednesday
Apr 1
Apr 1
Chicago
Bulls
Bulls
at
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
7:00 PM
Original Date: 4/25/15
Notes: Bayless buzzer-beater avoids Bulls sweep
Friday
Apr 3
Apr 3
Los Angeles
Lakers
Lakers
at
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
7:00 PM
Original Date: 1/9/72
Notes: Bucks end Lakers 33-game win streak
Thursday
Apr 9
Apr 9
Boston
Celtics
Celtics
at
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
7:00 PM
Original Date: 5/2/83
Notes: Game 4 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
Saturday
Apr 11
Apr 11
Philadelphia
76ers
76ers
at
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
7:00 PM
Original Date: 5/11/86
Notes: Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
Sunday
Apr 12
Apr 12
Charlotte
Hornets
Hornets
at
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
7:00 PM
Original Date: 5/20/01
Notes: Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals
Wednesday
Apr 15
Apr 15
Milwaukee
Bucks
Bucks
at
Oklahoma City
Thunder
Thunder
7:00 PM
Original Date: 11/10/19
Notes: Bucks first win of 18-game win streak
All games will stream live on FOX Sports GO – available via the FOX Sports GO app, which can be downloaded from iTunes, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. Streaming is also now available on several connected devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox One.
FOX Sports Wisconsin reaches homes across the state of Wisconsin. For more information on the Emmy Award-winning regional sports network: FOXSportsWisconsin.com / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram
