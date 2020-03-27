Fox Sports Wisconsin Replaying Bucks Classics

FOX Sports Wisconsin, the television home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will replay six memorable Bucks games from 1972 to 2019 over the next two weeks. Beginning on Wednesday, April 1, through Wednesday, April 15, Bucks fans can watch primetime re-airs on every date the Bucks were previously scheduled to play this season.

Broadcast schedule:

Chicago

Bulls at Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Original Date: 4/25/15 Notes: Bayless buzzer-beater avoids Bulls sweep Los Angeles

Lakers at Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Original Date: 1/9/72 Notes: Bucks end Lakers 33-game win streak Boston

Celtics at Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Original Date: 5/2/83 Notes: Game 4 of Eastern Conference Semifinals Philadelphia

76ers at Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Original Date: 5/11/86 Notes: Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals Charlotte

Hornets at Milwaukee

Bucks 7:00 PM Original Date: 5/20/01 Notes: Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semifinals Milwaukee

Bucks at Oklahoma City

Thunder 7:00 PM Original Date: 11/10/19 Notes: Bucks first win of 18-game win streak

