EatStreet Becomes Official Food Delivery Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks

EatStreet, one of the largest independent online and mobile food ordering and delivery services in the U.S., has been named the Official Food Delivery Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As the Official Food Delivery Partner for every regular season Bucks game, EatStreet, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, will deliver delicious deals to Bucks fans through the new Gameday Dish Out program. The program will give Bucks fans across Wisconsin special offers from EatStreet for each gameday with endless options to feed their gameday cravings. Bucks fans can visit www.EatStreet.com/bucks starting on Wednesday, Dec. 23 for the Bucks’ season opener against the Celtics to find the Gameday Dish Out special offer for each game.

Fans can also plan their Bucks gameday meal by ordering through EatStreet directly via the Bucks schedule page and within the Bucks app. The EatStreet logo will be present for each away game, allowing Bucks fans to effortlessly order EatStreet by simply clicking or tapping on the logo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome EatStreet, a highly-regarded Wisconsin company, to the Bucks’ roster of partners,” said Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Matt Pazaras. “In a time when so many of us will be cheering the Bucks on from home, EatStreet has put together some excellent deals for fans across the state to take advantage of that will make their at-home gameday experience even better.”

The Bucks and EatStreet will also be producing a behind-the-scenes content series, Gameday Delivered, which will give fans an exclusive look at gameday through the eyes of a Bucks employee or personality. The series will follow one staff member for an entire gameday, documenting their interactions and showcasing all that it takes for a Bucks game to happen. Gameday Delivered presented by EatStreet will be available on YouTube, Bucks.com, and the Bucks app.

“Let’s be honest, not many things beat hunkering down on the couch to watch the Bucks while enjoying a tasty meal delivered from your favorite restaurant,” said Dave Balderston, EatStreet’s Senior Vice president of Growth. “This partnership brings even more meaning to that tradition by supporting fans, local businesses and the community with an array of programs – from promotions that save customers money to driving more orders for local restaurants when they need it most."

To tip off the partnership, EatStreet is offering a $5 off coupon for Bucks fans to use on their EatStreet order beginning today through Thursday, Dec. 24. Bucks fans can use code BUCKS when ordering during this time for $5 off their order, while a portion of the proceeds from each order that uses code BUCKS will be donated to the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

EatStreet has also become the Official Food Delivery Partner of Bucks Gaming. The Bucks’ 2K League franchise will be ordering all of its pregame meals through EatStreet, documenting its favorites on Bucks Gaming’s social channels all season long.

About EatStreet

EatStreet is Wisconsin’s homegrown food delivery service, connecting thousands of restaurants and customers throughout the state. Founded in 2010, EatStreet also serves more than 250 cities nationwide, all in an effort to help people go from hungry to happy. EatStreet is a privately held company with more than 1,500 employees based in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information, visit eatstreet.com/press.