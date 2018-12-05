Drink Wisconsinbly to Open Pub at Entertainment Block by Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin lifestyle brand Drink Wisconsinbly is opening a pub at the upcoming Entertainment Block adjacent to Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee’s new world-class arena. The DW Pub and merchandise shop will occupy a 3,500-square-foot location at 320 West Highland Avenue.

The Entertainment Block, being developed by Head of the Herd Real Estate Development LLC, is slated to open in spring of 2019. Drink Wisconsinbly’s current location is in Walker’s Point, while Drink Wisconsinbly also entitles and curates three craft beer bars at Fiserv Forum, presenting a rotating list of exclusive Wisconsin micro-beers.

“Drink Wisconsinbly is incredibly excited and proud to be bringing our flagship DW Pub to the Entertainment Block,” said John Casanova, President of Wisconsinbly Holdings and Drink Wisconsinbly Beverage Company LLC. “We will celebrate all things Wisconsin and provide a unique experience for locals and tourists alike.”

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Drink Wisconsinbly to include an establishment in the Entertainment Block,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “Drink Wisconsinbly and its memorable Wisconsin offerings will be instrumental in making the Entertainment Block as a must-go destination.”

Drink Wisconsinbly is the third announced establishment at the Entertainment Block, joining Good City Brewing and Punch Bowl Social. A beer garden opened this fall.