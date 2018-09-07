Cher to Perform at Fiserv Forum on May 12, 2019

Multi-award-winning singer and actress Cher will perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, May 12, 2019 as part of her Here We Go Again Tour. Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Do you believe that we get the chance to welcome Cher, one of the world’s most legendary entertainers, to Fiserv Forum on May 12!?!,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Cher is a trend-setter in all facets, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us.”

Following the recent global success and rave reviews for Cher’s role in the Mamma Mia 2 – Here We Go Again film, the show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years. Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the Dancing Queen album – Cher’s tribute to the music of ABBA – out Sept. 28. Dancing Queen is currently available for pre-order.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award-winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of The Cher Show, the upcoming Broadway musical opening Dec. 3, and is touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

About Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum is a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee that opened on Aug. 26, 2018. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue offers incomparable sightlines, customer service, technology and amenities. Fiserv Forum includes 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, with 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue hosts a diverse variety of events, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette University men’s basketball, major concerts, family shows and other sports and entertainment events. Founding Partners for Fiserv Forum include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company. The Construction Manager of the venue was Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on Fiserv Forum please visit: fiservforum.com.

