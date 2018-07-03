Casamigos Becomes Official Ultra-Premium Tequila of the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Casamigos Tequila has become the Official Ultra-Premium Tequila partner of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). Casamigos will serve specialty cocktails made with its ultra-premium tequila at all events held at the WESC and will have branded drink carts in the arena that will serve custom cocktails alongside handmade guacamole and house-baked tortilla chips.

“All of us at Casamigos are thrilled to welcome the Milwaukee Bucks and their new arena to our House of Friends,” said Casamigos co-founder and actor George Clooney. “We wish the Milwaukee Bucks and everyone involved in the organization all the best for great success in their fabulous new home.”

“Casamigos is thrilled to be partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center,” said Lee Einsidler, CEO of Casamigos Spirits Company. “Their fans will be sure to enjoy the Milwaukee Margarita featuring Casamigos Blanco, the 3-Point Paloma featuring Casamigos Reposado, a host of other delicious Casamigos cocktails, and of course enjoying Casamigos on the rocks. Casamigos is excited to be part of the fabulous experience that this new world-class venue will bring to the city of Milwaukee, and all of the people in the great state of Wisconsin.”

“We’re excited to have Casamigos as the Official Tequila of our new world-class venue,” said Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman have perfected the art of making fine tequila and our fans will love it.”

The grand opening for the WESC will be Aug. 26.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Opening in August of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.