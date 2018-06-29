Bucks Offering First-Ever Basketball Camp at the Frodtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are offering kids the unique opportunity to practice where the Bucks do, as the team is hosting a special youth basketball camp at the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center from July 9-13. This is the first time that a Bucks Summer Camp will be held at the Sports Science Center. The camp is open to all kids between of the ages of 7-15, and registration is open now at www.bucks.com/camps.

Bucks Summer Camps, presented Froedtert & MCW health network, are designed to teach young players the fundamentals of basketball through station work, competitive games, skills contests and drills, all within a fun environment. The professional coaches who run the camps are selected for their basketball knowledge and ability to work well with kids. Those attending Bucks Summer Camps will develop their skills in ball handling, passing, shooting, rebounding defense and offensive concepts.

Each kid who attends a Bucks Summer Camp will receive a player evaluation, a camp certificate of completion, a ticket to a 2018-19 Bucks home game, plus a camp giveaway package that includes a T-shirt, drawstring bag, water bottle and basketball. On the last day of each camp, the Bucks Entertainment Network will make a special appearance to wrap up a week’s worth of fun and basketball education. Savings on additional Bucks tickets will be available for family and friends to purchase so they can attend a game with their athlete.

The Bucks Summer Camp at the Sports Science Center is one of only seven remaining camps this summer that still have openings for kids to attend. All seven camps are below. For more information on any of these camps, or to register, visit www.bucks.com/camps.

Remaining Bucks Summer Camps