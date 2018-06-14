Bucks Name LSG Insurance Partners as Official Insurance Advisors for the Team and New Arena

LSG Insurance Partners has been named the official insurance advisor for the Milwaukee Bucks and the team’s new world-class arena, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC). In its role as official insurance advisor, LSG will manage and design all employee benefit plans, along with the business insurance strategies, for the Bucks and the WESC.

“LSG has truly been an extension of our HR team,” said Bucks Senior Vice President of Human Resources Kelly Kauffman. “LSG knows our business well, and our employees trust and value their guidance. We’re excited to partner with LSG as our official insurance advisor.”

In addition to being the official insurance advisors of the Bucks and WESC, LSG, in its commitment to civic outreach in Wisconsin, donated a thousand tickets to local youth and youth leaders to attend a Bucks home game in April. Much like the Bucks, LSG has teamed with several Milwaukee nonprofits to support the community through mentoring to ensure the next generation is positioned to succeed. LSG will also be the title sponsor of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation’s annual golf outing for the next three years, beginning with this year’s outing in September.

About LSG Insurance Partners:

LSG is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan just outside Detroit with an office in downtown Milwaukee. In business since 1965, LSG offers a depth of expertise and advisement across all lines of risk management, including commercial property and casualty, employee benefit programs, mergers and acquisitions, executive benefit plans and private client services. They help their clients better understand their risks and create innovative strategies to protect their financial security. More information on LSG can be found at www.lsgip.com