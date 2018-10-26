Bucks Family Nights Presented by Klement's and Coca-Cola Return for 2018-19 Season

Bucks Family Nights presented by Klement’s and Coca-Cola are back for the 2018-19 season and families can take advantage of a great ticket offer for each of the six games this season. Starting at $90, a Bucks Family Night ticket package includes four tickets to a Bucks game at Fiserv Forum, four Klement’s brats and four regular sodas.

Highlights of the Bucks Family Nights schedule this season include a matchup against the Nets on Saturday, Dec. 29 that will also feature a birthday celebration for Bucks mascot, Bango, and a game on Friday, Jan. 25 vs. Charlotte where the first 5,000 kids 14 and under will receive a free youth Bucks jersey courtesy of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The complete schedule for Bucks Family Nights presented by Klement’s and Coca-Cola is below:

Sunday, Nov. 4 vs. Sacramento

Wednesday, Nov. 21 vs. Portland

Saturday, Dec. 29 vs. Brooklyn

Friday, Jan. 25 vs. Charlotte

Sunday, March 24 vs. Cleveland

Sunday, April 7 vs. Atlanta

Fans who purchase a Bucks Family Night ticket package can purchase their Klement’s products at each of their two main concession stands outside Sections 116-118 on the main concourse and outside sections 221-223 on the upper concourse. Klement’s, the Official Brat, Hot Dog and Sausage of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum, also operates the Klement’s Test Kitchen within the Southside Market on the upper concourse and another kiosk on the main concourse outside Section 108.

For more information on Bucks Family Nights presented by Klement’s and Coca-Cola, or to purchase tickets, visit www.bucks.com/family.