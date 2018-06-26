Bucks Experience Returns to Summerfest

The Milwaukee Bucks will once again be attending “The World’s Largest Music Festival” as the team is set to bring its game night experience to Summerfest this year. During the festival at Henry Maier Festival Park, the Bucks Experience will take over the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone for an hour-long show on six different days beginning on Wednesday, June 27, while the Rim Rockers, who captivate crowds with their high-flying, acrobatic dunks, will perform four, hour-long shows.

Bucks Experience shows will feature mascot Bango, the Milwaukee Bucks Dancers, Bucks Hoop Troop and the Rim Rockers dunk team. The groups will interact with fans and take part in games where participants will have the opportunity to win prizes including merchandise and tickets to a 2018-19 Bucks game in their new world-class arena.

Rim Rockers shows will also take place at the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone beginning on Friday, June 29. The remaining three, hour-long shows will occur on Tuesday, July 3, Thursday, July 5 and Friday, July 6. The Bucks merchandise trailer will also be setup adjacent to the SportsZone where fans can stock up on the latest Bucks gear for the upcoming season.

A full schedule of the Bucks presence at Summerfest is below:

Date Event Time Wednesday, June 27 Bucks Experience Show 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28 Bucks Experience Show

1:30 p.m. Friday, June 29 Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show 1:30 p.m.

3 p.m. Tuesday, July 3 Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show 1:30 p.m.

3 p.m. Wednesday, July 4 Bucks Experience Show 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 5 Rim Rockers Show 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 6 Bucks Experience Show

Rim Rockers Show 1:30 p.m.

6 p.m.

For more information on the Bucks Experience schedule at Summerfest, please visit www.summerfest.com. Complete festival information, daily schedules and ticket information is available on the website.