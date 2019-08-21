Bucks Entertainment Network to Hold Auditions for Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop in September

The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting talented, energetic performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network. Auditions for Bucks Beats presented by Cascio Interstate Music will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at Golda Meir School (1555 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee), while auditions for Hoop Troop presented by Chili’s will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at St. Augustine Preparatory School (2607 S. 5th St., Milwaukee).

Bucks Beats, the Bucks Entertainment Network drumline, is looking for talented drummers to join the team. Musicians with drumming styles of any kind are welcome to audition.

High-energy performers who are interested in fan interaction and facilitating live promotions during Bucks games are encouraged to audition for Hoop Troop, the official hype team of the Bucks.

For both auditions, registration will begin at 6 p.m. More information, including qualifications for each team, can be found at www.bucks.com/entertainment.

A complete schedule of auditions is below:

Date: Friday, Sept. 13

Time: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Golda Meir School

1555 N. Martin Luther King Dr., Milwaukee

This talented group of musicians bring the rhythm to the court with each performance. With their loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans anywhere they can bring their drumming. Whether it be on the concourse before the game, on the floor or even in the stands, Bucks Beats bring thunderous energy to each game.

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 18

Time: 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

St. Augustine Preparatory School

2607 S. 5th St., Milwaukee

Bucks Hoop Troop is the official interactive hype team of the Milwaukee Bucks. This team is responsible for fan interaction, live promotions, greeting fans, concourse activities and prize giveaways. It is also involved in events around the community. Hoop Troop is open to energetic ambassadors who are 18 and older.