Bucks Announce Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

Posted: Jul 01, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their roster for MGM Resorts Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, which tips-off on Friday, July 5. The roster consists of current Bucks players Sterling Brown, Bonzie Colson and D.J. Wilson, as well as Xavier Munford, who finished last season with the Wisconsin Herd, and college standouts Fletcher Magee and Luke Maye. Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the Summer League head coach for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee will tip-off its Summer League slate on Friday, July 5, at 2:30 p.m. CT against the entry from the Philadelphia 76ers with three more preliminary games scheduled against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, July 6 (4 p.m. CT), Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, July 8 (8 p.m. CT) and the Chinese National Team on Wednesday, July 10 (10 p.m. CT).

Following the preliminary games, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on Monday, July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams and national teams from China and Croatia. All the action will be aired live on ESPN via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

2019 Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Arena
Friday, July 5 vs. Philadelphia 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 Thomas & Mack
Saturday, July 6 vs. Atlanta 4 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion
Monday, July 8 vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. ESPNU Cox Pavilion
Wednesday, July 10 vs. China 10 p.m. NBA TV Cox Pavilion

2019 Summer League Roster

# PLAYER POS HT WT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE/COUNTRY PREVIOUS TEAM NBA EXP.
23 Sterling Brown G 6'06" 232 2/10/95 SMU/USA Milwaukee Bucks 2
19 Elijah Bryant G 6'05" 210 4/19/95 BYU/USA Hapoel Eilat (Israel) R
28 T.J. Cline F 6'09" 230 7/22/94 Richmond/USA Hapoel Unet Holon (Israel) R
21 Kris Clyburn G 6'06" 180 4/20/96 UNLV UNLV (NCAA Div. I) R
50 Bonzie Colson F 6'05" 225 1/12/96 Notre Dame/USA Milwaukee Bucks 1
15 Matt Farrell G 6'01" 175 3/15/96 Notre Dame/USA Delaware Blue Coats (G League) R
49 Johnny Hamilton C 7'01" 230 2/3/94 UT-Arlington/USA Grand Rapids Drive (G League) R
25 Daulton Hommes F 6'08" 215 7/4/96 Point Loma/USA Point Loma (NCAA Div. II) R
43 Jock Landale C 6'11" 255 10/25/95 Saint Mary’s/Australia KK Partizan (Serbia) R
18 Zach Lofton G 6'04" 180 11/18/92 New Mexico St./USA Grand Rapids Drive (G League) 1
20 Fletcher Magee G 6'04" 195 11/13/96 Wofford/USA Wofford (NCAA Div. I) R
31 Luke Maye F 6'08" 240 3/7/97 North Carolina/USA North Carolina (NCAA Div. I) R
0 Xavier Munford G 6'02" 180 6/1/92 Rhode Island/USA Wisconsin Herd (G League) 2
26 Rayjon Tucker F 6'05" 210 9/24/97 Little Rock/USA Little Rock (NCAA Div. I) R
5 D.J. Wilson F 6'10" 231 2/19/96 Michigan/USA Milwaukee Bucks 2
Tags
Bucks, 2019 Summer League

Related Content

Bucks

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter