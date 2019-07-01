Bucks Announce Roster for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their roster for MGM Resorts Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas, which tips-off on Friday, July 5. The roster consists of current Bucks players Sterling Brown, Bonzie Colson and D.J. Wilson, as well as Xavier Munford, who finished last season with the Wisconsin Herd, and college standouts Fletcher Magee and Luke Maye. Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham will be the Summer League head coach for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee will tip-off its Summer League slate on Friday, July 5, at 2:30 p.m. CT against the entry from the Philadelphia 76ers with three more preliminary games scheduled against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, July 6 (4 p.m. CT), Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, July 8 (8 p.m. CT) and the Chinese National Team on Wednesday, July 10 (10 p.m. CT).

Following the preliminary games, the top eight teams will be seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on Monday, July 15. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams and national teams from China and Croatia. All the action will be aired live on ESPN via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

2019 Summer League Schedule