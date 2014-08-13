Bucks Announce 2014-15 Regular Season Schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks open the home portion of their 47th NBA season on Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced today in conjunction with the release of the 2014-15 NBA regular season schedule. The Bucks open the season on the road at Charlotte on Wednesday, Oct. 29, which will mark the 30th consecutive season in which Milwaukee has opened on the road.

Highlights of the 2014-15 Bucks regular season schedule include:

The 2014 NBA Champion San Antonio Spurs making their lone BMO Harris Bradley Center appearance on Wednesday, March 18

A pair of home games with the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, March 22, and Wednesday, April 8

Two home match-ups against Central Division rival Chicago on Wednesday, Nov. 5, and Wednesday, April 5

A game against the New York Knickerbockers at London’s The O2 on Thursday, Jan. 15, marking Milwaukee’s first-ever regular season game to be played overseas

A season-long five-game home stand sandwiching the All-Star Break in February, with visits from Boston, Brooklyn, Sacramento, Denver and Atlanta

