Bucks and Fiserv Forum Offer Black Friday Specials

In celebration of Black Friday, the Bucks and Fiserv Forum are providing special offers on tickets and Bucks Pro Shop merchandise. A limited number of tickets are available at these special holiday prices, and offers are valid while supplies last.

For this weekend only, fans who buy tickets to two select Bucks games will receive a ticket to a third game for free. Those who purchase a Bucks Starting Five package on Saturday or Sunday will get a free Bucks/Love Your Melon beanie.

The Bucks special offers extend to Cyber Monday when online shoppers will receive 20 percent off two Bucks games, 30 percent off three games, 40 percent off four games and 50 percent off five or more games. Visit Bucks.com/dealhunter for more information and to buy tickets.

Offers on Fiserv Forum shows are also available and are as follows:

$10 off select seats at WWE Monday Night Raw (Nov. 26)

Buy one, get one tickets for CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY presents Wonderland (Dec. 3)

30 percent off all ticket prices for UFC FIGHT NIGHT: LEE vs. IAQUINTA 2 (Dec. 15)

40 percent off select seats for the Harlem Globetrotters (Dec. 31)

25 percent of select seats for Monster Jam (Jan. 18-19)

30 percent off select seats at Cirque Du Soleil’s Crystal (Jan. 30 - Feb. 3)

25 percent off select seats at Disney On Ice (Feb. 14-17)

30 off select seats for Shinedown (March 8)

Promotional periods begin on Friday, Nov. 23 and end on various dates. Visit www.FiservForum.com/HolidayOffers for more information and to buy tickets.

Additionally, the Jeff Dunham Holiday Bundle includes two tickets to his show at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 11 and a copy of Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special DVD. Click here to purchase the bundle and use code HOLIDAYS.

Fans looking for special offers on team merchandise can visit the Bucks Pro Shop on Black Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Customers who spend $65 in the store on Friday will receive a Bucks Holiday ornament (see below). Those who make a $100 purchase of Nike Statement Gear will receive a voucher for two lower level tickets to the Jan. 1 Bucks game against the Detroit Pistons. Both offers are valid while supplies last.

From Friday through Sunday, fans can also purchase $12 knit hats while supplies last at the Pro Shop, online store and offsite locations.

Making its debut on Friday at the Pro Shop is the Buckhead hat, a Bucks baseball cap with attached antlers.

The holiday collection includes sweaters, a red T-shirt depicting Bango sitting on a gift box, stockings, ornaments and socks. A Fiserv Forum ornament is also available, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

The City Edition collection released earlier this month will be popular for the gift-giving season, as well. Inspired by the bold colors of the renowned MECCA era, the Bucks City Edition uniforms debuted during Monday’s victory against the Denver Nuggets. The uniforms will be worn by the Bucks 11 more times during the season, including five more home games. Fans looking to purchase City Edition merchandise are encouraged to shop early as it is available for a limited time only.

The Pro Shop is open on Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Starting Nov. 26, the Bucks Pro Shop will have extended hours throughout the remainder of the year. It will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The schedule on game days vary. Fans can also shop 24/7 at shop.bucks.com.