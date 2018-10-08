Bucks 2018-19 Season Giveaway Items Include Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobblehead

A Fiserv Forum Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead, “Malcolm on the Mantel,” three caps from the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series and seven other items make up the Bucks slate of giveaway items for the 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum.

The giveaways will be given out at 11 Bucks games this season, with the first coming for the team’s home opener, and first-ever regular season game at Fiserv Forum, on Oct. 19 vs. Indiana when all fans in attendance will receive a T-shirt and Rally Towel courtesy of Fiserv. Other giveaway highlight dates include “Malcolm on the Mantel” courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin on Dec. 19, a Youth Jersey courtesy of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin on Jan. 25 and the Fiserv Forum Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead on April 10.

The complete Bucks giveaway schedule for the 2018-19 season is below:

Fri, Oct. 19

Indiana Indiana T-shirt & Rally Towel

All Fans

Wed, Nov. 14

Memphis Memphis Camo Cap

First 10,000 Fans

Wed, Dec. 19

New Orleans New Orleans Malcolm on the Mantel

First 5,000 Kids 14 and Under

Tue, Jan. 1

Detroit Detroit Toboggan Beanie

First 10,000 Fans

Sat, Jan. 5

Toronto Toronto Duffel Bag

First 10,000 Fans

Fri, Jan. 25

Charlotte Charlotte Khris Middleton Youth Jersey

First 5,000 Kids 14 and Under

Wed, Feb. 6

Washington Washington Cap Series

First 10,000 Fans

Sat, Feb. 23

Minnesota Minnesota Cap Series

First 10,000 Fans

Sun, Mar. 17

Philadelphia Philadelphia Scarf

All Fans

Sat, Apr. 6

Brooklyn Brooklyn Cap Series

First 10,000 Fans

Wed, Apr. 10

Oklahoma City Oklahoma City Fiserv Forum Giannis Bobble

First 10,000 Fans

The BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series collection, and the three artists who designed each cap – a current player, a former Buck and local college student – will be unveiled at a later date. To purchase tickets to any of the giveaway games this season at Fiserv Forum, or for more information on the Bucks 2018-19 giveaway schedule, visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.