Bucks 2018-19 Season Giveaway Items Include Giannis Antetokounmpo Bobblehead

Eleven games at Fiserv Forum to feature giveaway items for fans
Posted: Oct 08, 2018

A Fiserv Forum Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead, “Malcolm on the Mantel,” three caps from the BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series and seven other items make up the Bucks slate of giveaway items for the 2018-19 season at Fiserv Forum.

The giveaways will be given out at 11 Bucks games this season, with the first coming for the team’s home opener, and first-ever regular season game at Fiserv Forum, on Oct. 19 vs. Indiana when all fans in attendance will receive a T-shirt and Rally Towel courtesy of Fiserv. Other giveaway highlight dates include “Malcolm on the Mantel” courtesy of FOX Sports Wisconsin on Dec. 19, a Youth Jersey courtesy of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin on Jan. 25 and the Fiserv Forum Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead on April 10.

The complete Bucks giveaway schedule for the 2018-19 season is below:

Fri, Oct. 19

Indiana
T-shirt & Rally Towel
All Fans
Presented by: Fiserv
Wed, Nov. 14

Memphis
Camo Cap
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: We Energies
Wed, Dec. 19

New Orleans
Malcolm on the Mantel
First 5,000 Kids 14 and Under
Presented by: Fox Sports Wisconsin
Tue, Jan. 1

Detroit
Toboggan Beanie
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: Fox Sports Wisconsin
Sat, Jan. 5

Toronto
Duffel Bag
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: West Bend - The Silver Lining
Fri, Jan. 25

Charlotte
Khris Middleton Youth Jersey
First 5,000 Kids 14 and Under
Presented by: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
Wed, Feb. 6

Washington
Cap Series
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: BMO Harris Bank
Sat, Feb. 23

Minnesota
Cap Series
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: BMO Harris Bank
Sun, Mar. 17

Philadelphia
Scarf
All Fans
Presented by: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Sat, Apr. 6

Brooklyn
Cap Series
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: BMO Harris Bank
Wed, Apr. 10

Oklahoma City
Fiserv Forum Giannis Bobble
First 10,000 Fans
Presented by: Fiserv
The BMO Harris Bucks Custom Cap Series collection, and the three artists who designed each cap – a current player, a former Buck and local college student – will be unveiled at a later date. To purchase tickets to any of the giveaway games this season at Fiserv Forum, or for more information on the Bucks 2018-19 giveaway schedule, visit www.bucks.com/giveaways.  

