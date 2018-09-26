Bango's Kids Club Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank Returns for 2018-19 Season

Young Bucks fans across the globe can now become a member of Bango’s Kids Club Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. When a young Bucks fan is signed up to become an official member of Bango’s Kids Club, they’ll unlock a multitude of benefits spanning the Bucks, Fiserv Forum and more. All Bucks fans 14 years old and younger are eligible to join Bango’s Kids Club.

“By sponsoring Bango’s Kids Club, we’re able to build on our relationship with the Bucks in a very meaningful way,” said Jud Snyder, Senior Executive, Southeast Wisconsin, BMO Harris Bank. “We’re a proud Founding Partner of the Bucks, and we’re also huge fans, and helping kids make the most of their experience with the Bucks through Bango’s Kids Club is extremely rewarding.”

There are two types of memberships for Bango’s Kids Club – the All-Star package and Rookie package. The All-Star package is $35 to join, while the Rookie package is free to sign up. Both packages include a wide array of benefits including discounts at the Bucks Pro Shop, a membership card and certificate, exclusive offers during the 2018-19 Bucks season and much more.

A full list of benefits to joining Bango’s Kids Club Sponsored by BMO Harris Bank is below:

All-Star Package

Voucher for one complimentary ticket to a Bucks home game

10% discount at the Bucks Pro Shop

Membership card and certificate

Membership kit full of gifts

BMO Harris Bank activity guide

Preferred Access to Kids Club events

Birthday card

Exclusive offers during the 2018-19 season

Special gifts and discounts at Fiserv Forum

Rookie Package

10% discount at Bucks Pro Shop

Membership card and certificate

BMO Harris Bank activity guide

Birthday card

Exclusive offers during the 2018-19 season

Special gifts and discounts at Fiserv Forum

To sign up to join Bango’s Kids Club, or for more information, visit www.bucks.com/kidsclub, email kidsclub@bucks.com or call 414-908-3600.