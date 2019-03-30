The 30-Acre Neighborhood Anchored by Fiserv Forum Named Deer District

The 30-acre neighborhood anchored by Fiserv Forum has been named Deer District. DeerDistrict.com has gone live today and offers comprehensive information on the development of the project to the public and business community.

“We are proud to announce Deer District as the name of this transformative project that is creating an exciting and bustling neighborhood in downtown Milwaukee,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “DeerDistrict.com will be a great resource for the public to learn about the continued development and all the exciting projects to come.”

Featuring Fiserv Forum at the center, Deer District will be a 365-day destination that will serve as a hub for Milwaukee’s vibrant future and will redefine downtown. Deer District will provide events, myriad dining and entertainment options, and best-in-class commercial, retail and residential opportunities.

In addition to Fiserv Forum, Deer District encompasses the Plaza, the Entertainment Block, and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center. Under construction developments in Deer District include The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill and the Five Fifty Ultralofts.