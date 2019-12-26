Rayjon Tucker Earns NBA Call Up With Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have signed Wisconsin Herd guard Rayjon Tucker, it was announced today.

Tucker appeared in 16 games (all starts) with the Herd this season and averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game, while shooting 49.4% from the field, 38.6% from three and 69.0% at the free throw line. Amongst qualifiers, Tucker’s 23.8 points per game rank fourth in the league. He also ranks first in free throws made (60) and free throws attempted (87), second in total points (381) and sixth in field goals made (125) this season.

Tucker scored in double figures in 15 consecutive contests, including 12 20-point efforts and five 30-point performances. Of his five 30-point games, four were tallied consecutively.

Tucker, the undrafted college free agent, spent two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast (2015-17) before transferring to Arkansas Little-Rock (2018-19) for his final collegiate campaign. In 30 games (all starts) for the Trojans last season, Tucker averaged 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 36.6 minutes per game. He shot 49.1% from the field, 41.1% from beyond the arc and 77.7% at the line. For the season, Tucker scored 610 points and became the fifth player in program history to reach the 600-point plateau and was named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

The Herd, who are atop the Eastern Conference, return to action Dec. 27 and will host the Lakeland Magic in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.