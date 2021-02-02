World's Best-Selling Rum, Tanduay, Becomes Official Partner of the Milwaukee Bucks

Tanduay Rum, the world’s best-selling rum, has become an official partner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As part of the partnership, the Philippines-based company will begin distributing its world-renowned rum throughout Fiserv Forum, the surrounding Deer District and in The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill. Tanduay Rum will also receive naming rights to an anchor bar on the main concourse of Fiserv Forum beginning in the 2021-22 NBA season.

“Tanduay Rum is a premium spirit that is recognized across the world for its taste, quality and popularity,” said Milwaukee Bucks Chief Business Development Officer Matt Pazaras. “We’re thrilled to expand our international partner footprint to the Philippines, which has one of the Bucks’ most engaged international fan bases, and we’re excited to bring Tanduay’s finest rum to Fiserv Forum and Deer District. We look forward to Bucks fans enjoying the world’s best-selling rum at games, concerts and events very soon. Tagay!”

“Ang Tanduay Rum ay isang premium na espiritu na kilala sa buong mundo para sa lasa, kalidad at kasikatan," sinabi ni Matt Pazaras, ang Chief Business Development Officer ng Milwaukee Bucks. "Nasasabik kami sa pagpalawak ng aming pang-international na partnership sa Pilipinas, bansa ng isa sa mga pinakaganyak na fan base ng Bucks sa buong mundo, at nasasabik din kaming dalhin ang pinakamainam na rum ng Tanduay sa Fiserv Forum at Deer District. Inaasahan namin ang mga fans ng Bucks na tangkilikin ang pinakambentang rum sa buong mundo sa mga Bucks games, konsyerto at iba pang events. Tagay!”

The Bucks and Tanduay Rum are also creating a co-branded package for Tanduay’s products that are sold in Wisconsin. The packaging will be available in stores across Wisconsin wherever Tanduay Rum is sold beginning early this year.

"We are honored to partner with one of the NBA's best teams and bring our products not just for our fellow Filipinos but for everyone in Wisconsin to enjoy," said Tanduay President Lucio Tan III. "We would like to thank the Bucks' management for their trust in our brand and we are looking forward to all the exciting activities that will result from our partnership."