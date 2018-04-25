Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center to Host 'An Evening with Fleetwood Mac' on Oct. 28

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will host “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” on Sunday, Oct. 28. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature the newly announced line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Tickets for the GRAMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac’s show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“Our ‘Dreams’ have been realized as we happily announce that Fleetwood Mac will be performing at the new arena in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “We are really looking forward to a great night.”

Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band has since featured a cast of brilliant talents. Most notably, Christine McVie joined the band in 1970, with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining in 1974. The enduring spirit of Fleetwood Mac stands for an incredible body of great music that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

About the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2018, the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center (WESC) will be a preeminent sports and entertainment arena in downtown Milwaukee. Designed by Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects and HNTB, the venue will offer incomparable sightlines, customer service and amenities. WESC will include 17,500 seats for basketball and up to 18,000 for concerts, and will offer 34 luxury suites and three clubs. The new venue will host a diverse schedule of events, including major concerts, family shows, the Milwaukee Bucks, Marquette men’s basketball, and other sports and entertainment.

Founding Partners for the WESC include BMO Harris Bank, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Johnson Controls and Miller Brewing Company, with more to be announced, along with a naming rights partner.

The Construction Manager of the venue is Mortenson Construction and the Project Manager/Owner’s Representative is CAA ICON.

For more information on the WESC please visit www.wisconsinesc.com.