Weigel Broadcasting Co. To Bring Milwaukee Bucks Games Back To Free Over-The-Air Television This Season

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 29, 2024) – Weigel Broadcasting Co. and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up to broadcast 10 Bucks games on Weigel’s independent station WMLW this season, which marks the return of Bucks local broadcasts to free over-the-air television for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Viewers can watch WMLW over-the-air on channels 49.1/58.3, Spectrum channels 7/8/608/982/1007, DIRECTV channel 49, Dish Network channel 49, and AT&T U-Verse channels 7/1007.
The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Friday, Feb. 23 when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will also be simulcast on WDJT CBS 58. The Bucks home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 4 will be seen on both WMLW and in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin, which is available on WYTU in Milwaukee and statewide on Spectrum.
The games were previously made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin. The complete 10-game schedule follows:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Station(s)
|Friday, Feb. 23
|at Minnesota Timberwolves
|7 p.m.
|WMLW & CBS 58
|Friday, March 1
|at Chicago Bulls
|9 p.m.
|WMLW
|Monday, March 4
|vs. Los Angeles Clippers
|7 p.m.
|WMLW & Telemundo WI
|Friday, March 8
|at Los Angeles Lakers
|9 p.m.
|WMLW
|Wednesday, March 20
|at Boston Celtics
|6:30 p.m.
|WMLW
|Thursday, March 28
|at New Orleans Pelicans
|7 p.m.
|WMLW
|Wednesday, April 3
|vs. Memphis Grizzlies
|6:30 p.m.
|WMLW
|Friday, April 5
|vs. Toronto Raptors
|7 p.m.
|WMLW
|Wednesday, April 10
|vs. Orlando Magic
|7 p.m.
|WMLW
|Friday, April 12
|at Oklahoma City Thunder
|7 p.m.
|WMLW
"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Bucks to bring these games to our local stations for viewers,” said Anne Brown, Vice President and General Manager of WMLW and WDJT.
“Broadcasting Bucks games on free over the air television is a tremendous opportunity to give even more of our fans easy access to their team,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We appreciate our partnership with Weigel for this exciting initiative.”
"In a media ecosystem that’s only becoming more fragmented, Weigel's broadcast footprint provides unmatched reach for forward-thinking sports teams such as the Bucks,” said Evan Fieldman, Executive Vice President of Weigel.
The Bucks will utilize their television broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.
Free over-the-air television provides fans an easy and affordable way to watch the Bucks. Broadcast antennas to watch over-the-air television are widely available for purchase.
WDJT CBS 58: Viewers can watch CBS 58 over-the-air on channel 58.1, Spectrum channels 5/9/605/1005, DIRECTV channel 58, Dish Network channel 58, and AT&T U-Verse channels 5/1005.
WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin: Viewers can watch Telemundo Wisconsin over-the-air on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum channels 17/27/206/1027, Dish Network channel 17, and AT&T U-Verse channels 27/3007.
Television stations outside of Milwaukee will be announced shortly.
About Weigel Broadcasting Co.
Weigel Broadcasting Co. is a family-owned media company based in Chicago, Illinois. The company owns and operates national television networks, as well as local broadcast stations throughout the country. Weigel is the leader in the broadcast television network space with MeTV, Memorable Entertainment Television, the number-one rated classic television network, as well as the Movies! Network in cooperation with the Fox Television Stations, the Catchy Comedy Network, the H&I - Heroes & Icons Network, the Start TV Network and the Dabl Network in association with the CBS Television Stations, and the Story Television Network. Weigel produces the original network TV programs Toon In With Me, Svengoolie and Collector’s Call. Weigel's local stations include CBS, ABC, The CW, MyNet, Telemundo and Univision network affiliates, offering a mix of entertainment programing, local news and professional and college sports broadcasts. Weigel and its affiliate companies broadcast network and independent television stations serving New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Cleveland, Portland, St. Louis, Nashville, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Des Moines, South Bend, Evansville and Rockford. Weigel is the creator of the nationally syndicated music format MeTV FM. For more information on Weigel, visit: https://www.weigelbroadcasting.com/