Weigel Broadcasting Co. To Bring Milwaukee Bucks Games Back To Free Over-The-Air Television This Season

MILWAUKEE (Jan. 29, 2024) – Weigel Broadcasting Co. and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up to broadcast 10 Bucks games on Weigel’s independent station WMLW this season, which marks the return of Bucks local broadcasts to free over-the-air television for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Viewers can watch WMLW over-the-air on channels 49.1/58.3, Spectrum channels 7/8/608/982/1007, DIRECTV channel 49, Dish Network channel 49, and AT&T U-Verse channels 7/1007.

The free over-the-air scheduled broadcasts debut on Friday, Feb. 23 when the Bucks play at the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will also be simulcast on WDJT CBS 58. The Bucks home game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 4 will be seen on both WMLW and in Spanish on Telemundo Wisconsin, which is available on WYTU in Milwaukee and statewide on Spectrum.

The games were previously made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Wisconsin. The complete 10-game schedule follows:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Station(s) Friday, Feb. 23 at Minnesota Timberwolves 7 p.m. WMLW & CBS 58 Friday, March 1 at Chicago Bulls 9 p.m. WMLW Monday, March 4 vs. Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. WMLW & Telemundo WI Friday, March 8 at Los Angeles Lakers 9 p.m. WMLW Wednesday, March 20 at Boston Celtics 6:30 p.m. WMLW Thursday, March 28 at New Orleans Pelicans 7 p.m. WMLW Wednesday, April 3 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 6:30 p.m. WMLW Friday, April 5 vs. Toronto Raptors 7 p.m. WMLW Wednesday, April 10 vs. Orlando Magic 7 p.m. WMLW Friday, April 12 at Oklahoma City Thunder 7 p.m. WMLW

"We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with the Bucks to bring these games to our local stations for viewers,” said Anne Brown, Vice President and General Manager of WMLW and WDJT.

“Broadcasting Bucks games on free over the air television is a tremendous opportunity to give even more of our fans easy access to their team,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We appreciate our partnership with Weigel for this exciting initiative.”

"In a media ecosystem that’s only becoming more fragmented, Weigel's broadcast footprint provides unmatched reach for forward-thinking sports teams such as the Bucks,” said Evan Fieldman, Executive Vice President of Weigel.

The Bucks will utilize their television broadcast team of Lisa Byington, Marques Johnson and Steve Novak, with Melanie Ricks reporting from the sidelines for these 10 games.

Free over-the-air television provides fans an easy and affordable way to watch the Bucks. Broadcast antennas to watch over-the-air television are widely available for purchase.

WDJT CBS 58: Viewers can watch CBS 58 over-the-air on channel 58.1, Spectrum channels 5/9/605/1005, DIRECTV channel 58, Dish Network channel 58, and AT&T U-Verse channels 5/1005.

WYTU Telemundo Wisconsin: Viewers can watch Telemundo Wisconsin over-the-air on channels 63.1/58.4, Spectrum channels 17/27/206/1027, Dish Network channel 17, and AT&T U-Verse channels 27/3007.

Television stations outside of Milwaukee will be announced shortly.

