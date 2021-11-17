Wahl Clipper Corporation to Host Mobile Barbershop on Plaza at Fiserv Forum Today from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Wahl Clipper Corporation, which recently named Bucks national anthem singer Ben Tajnai the winner of its Most Talented Beard in America contest, will celebrate Tajnai’s achievement by hosting a mobile barbershop on the plaza at Fiserv Forum before tonight’s game between the Bucks and Lakers.

Fans can stop by the mobile barbershop between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. today for a free beard trim. Tajnai will also be on site to take photos with fans prior to singing the national anthem at tonight’s game.

Tajnai will also be presented during the game tonight with his $20,000 check for winning the Most Talented Beard in America contest.

