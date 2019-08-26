Special Offers Available on Bucks Preseason Games, Bucks Pro Shop Items and Upcoming Shows in Celebration of Fiserv Forum's First Birthday Today, Aug. 26

In celebration of Fiserv Forum’s first birthday today, Aug. 26, the venue is offering a variety of special offers on Bucks preseason games, Bucks Pro Shop items and upcoming shows.

The special offers are as follows:

Bucks pre-season games

Limited $1 tickets for preseason games

Available at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office on Aug. 26

Bucks Pro Shop

20% off the Statement Collection

Available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum through Friday, Aug. 30

The Black Keys with Special Guest Modest Mouse, Friday, Oct. 4

$10 off select lower bowl seats

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27

Online code: FFYEAR1

Heart with Special Guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Saturday, Oct. 12

$10 off select lower bowl seats

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27

Online code: FFYEAR1

Disturbed with Supporting Act In This Moment on Sunday, Oct. 13

$20 off on general admission tickets and $5 off select upper bowl seats

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27

Online code: FFYEAR1

Banda MS on Friday, Nov. 1

20% off tickets

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27

Online code: FFYEAR1

Jurassic World Live from Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10

25% off select tickets

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com through Sept. 1

Online code: FFYEAR1

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella on Tuesday, Nov. 12

25% off select tickets

Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27

Online code: FFYEAR1

The Fiserv Forum Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, Aug. 30. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.