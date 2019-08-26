Special Offers Available on Bucks Preseason Games, Bucks Pro Shop Items and Upcoming Shows in Celebration of Fiserv Forum's First Birthday Today, Aug. 26
In celebration of Fiserv Forum’s first birthday today, Aug. 26, the venue is offering a variety of special offers on Bucks preseason games, Bucks Pro Shop items and upcoming shows.
The special offers are as follows:
Bucks pre-season games
Limited $1 tickets for preseason games
Available at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office on Aug. 26
Bucks Pro Shop
20% off the Statement Collection
Available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum through Friday, Aug. 30
The Black Keys with Special Guest Modest Mouse, Friday, Oct. 4
$10 off select lower bowl seats
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27
Online code: FFYEAR1
Heart with Special Guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Saturday, Oct. 12
$10 off select lower bowl seats
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27
Online code: FFYEAR1
Disturbed with Supporting Act In This Moment on Sunday, Oct. 13
$20 off on general admission tickets and $5 off select upper bowl seats
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27
Online code: FFYEAR1
Banda MS on Friday, Nov. 1
20% off tickets
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27
Online code: FFYEAR1
Jurassic World Live from Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10
25% off select tickets
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com through Sept. 1
Online code: FFYEAR1
The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella on Tuesday, Nov. 12
25% off select tickets
Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27
Online code: FFYEAR1
The Fiserv Forum Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, Aug. 30. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.
NEXT UP: