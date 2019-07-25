Pat Connaughton Named To 2019 USA Basketball Men's Select Team

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton was named to the 13-man USA Basketball Men’s Select Team, USA Basketball announced today. Connaughton and The Select Team will train from Aug. 5-9 with the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which includes Bucks forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez, during its training camp in Las Vegas.

Connaughton, 26, set new career-highs in points (6.9) rebounds (4.2) and assists (2.0) per game while shooting 46.6% from the field in his first season with Milwaukee in 2018-19. He appeared in 61 regular season games (2 starts) and all 15 of the Bucks’ playoff games as they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Notre Dame product has played in 216 career games over four seasons with Portland and Milwaukee and holds career averages of 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Joining Connaughton on The Select Team are: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers/Wichita State); Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs); and Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks). Former NBA head coach Jeff Van Gundy will serve as the head coach of The Select Team with Gonzaga head coach Mark Few serving as an assistant coach.

The Select Team will also join the National Team players and participate in the USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game on Friday, Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.