Minority-Owned Small Businesses Receive $10,000 Back2Business Grants at Fiserv Forum Hosted by Bucks and Fiserv

Twenty minority-owned small businesses got an assist from the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, on March 1 at the Small Business Forum Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum. Deserving businesses were recognized with $10,000 grants as part of the Fiserv Back2Businessprogram, a $50 million commitment to support small, minority-owned businesses that have been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bucks are joining Fiserv as a champion of the Back2Business program, which supports small businesses through financial grants, business expertise, leading technology solutions, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. The relationship is an expansion of ongoing inclusion and community outreach efforts by both organizations.

The grant presentations were made during the event at Fiserv Forum by Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer, Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin and Fiserv CFO Bob Hau. Prior to the grant presentations, speakers from the Bucks, Fiserv, and Small Business MKE, along with community partners from Sherman Phoenix, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, discussed the pressing challenges that small businesses face in the current environment and shared solutions to carry businesses forward.

“The entire Bucks organization — players, coaches, owners, management and staff — feel strongly that we have a responsibility to stand for something beyond sports and give back to the local community,” said Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer. “The Bucks and Fiserv share a deep commitment to advancing and strengthening Milwaukee.”

In addition to the grants, each small business was presented with a Clover® Flex handheld point-of-sale system, with built-in capabilities to accept payments, conduct business, and track sales, and marketing and digital business consultancy from digital marketing agency Small Business MKE.

“Back2Business assists minority-owned businesses, which have been disproportionately impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bob Hau, Chief Financial Officer of Fiserv. “These businesses are helping move Milwaukee forward and we are honored to recognize them and the critical role they play in our city’s economy.”

To date, Back2Business programs in Milwaukee, New York City, Atlanta, and South Florida have led to grants to 462 minority-owned businesses in seven communities, while an additional 37 community partners, including small business incubators and chambers of commerce, received funding to facilitate their missions of supporting Black and minority-owned businesses.

Black and minority-owned businesses located in Milwaukee with revenues of less than $1 million annually can apply for a Back2Business grant at https://aeoworks.org/fiserv/.

Small businesses presented with grant on March 1 include:

Fortunuts, a collection of savory, packaged nuts for people who like a snack different from the usual

Malone Fine Sausages , a 12,000-square-foot plant at 300 W. Walnut St. in Milwaukee opened as part of revitalization efforts, in the King Drive neighborhood

, a 12,000-square-foot plant at 300 W. Walnut St. in Milwaukee opened as part of revitalization efforts, in the King Drive neighborhood Mr. Perkins Restaurant , a classic American diner, attracting visits from star athletes, actors, and other famous personalities

, a classic American diner, attracting visits from star athletes, actors, and other famous personalities NL Suits , born out of a simple premise: make style and confidence accessible, all while providing exceptional service

, born out of a simple premise: make style and confidence accessible, all while providing exceptional service Peachy Clean Commercial & Construction Cleaning , creating opportunities for people to make a sustainable living in the cleaning industry

, creating opportunities for people to make a sustainable living in the cleaning industry That Salsa Lady , the only black and woman owned salsa company in the U.S.

, the only black and woman owned salsa company in the U.S. Triciclo , sharing one of the most important pieces of Peruvian culture: the food

, sharing one of the most important pieces of Peruvian culture: the food All About Organization , professionally designed, custom-built organization and storage solutions

, professionally designed, custom-built organization and storage solutions AMRI Counseling Services, providing quality mental health counseling, substance abuse treatment and family support services

Antigua Latin Restaurant , LLC, a Contemporary Mexican, Latin American, and Spanish restaurant

, LLC, a Contemporary Mexican, Latin American, and Spanish restaurant Carter’s Quality Care , looking after adults of any age who are developmentally disabled, suffering from mental illness, Alzheimer’s, or dementia

, looking after adults of any age who are developmentally disabled, suffering from mental illness, Alzheimer’s, or dementia Direct Care Prenatal, medical specialization is case manager/care coordinator for prenatal care

Great Impressions LLC , specializing in digital printing, graphic design, branding, marketing, advertising, and promotional products

, specializing in digital printing, graphic design, branding, marketing, advertising, and promotional products International Barbershop LLC , an upscale haircut salon that provides old school barbering services

, an upscale haircut salon that provides old school barbering services Ironwood Drive Financial Group , helping clients reach their financial goals

, helping clients reach their financial goals Johnson Media Consulting, LLC , specializes in developing media strategies for corporations, medium and small businesses along with shaping media curriculum for community media organizations and schools.

, specializes in developing media strategies for corporations, medium and small businesses along with shaping media curriculum for community media organizations and schools. Lush Popcorn , includes liquor infused creations, inspired by Milwaukee’s Brew City history

, includes liquor infused creations, inspired by Milwaukee’s Brew City history Nurturing Nature Childcare LLC , a childcare center founded in 2014

, a childcare center founded in 2014 Positive Touch Therapy LLC , focused on therapeutic and relaxation massage, customized facials, waxing, and body treatments

, focused on therapeutic and relaxation massage, customized facials, waxing, and body treatments Spearity, helping individuals and organizations think, act, and lead strategically

