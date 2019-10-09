Milwaukee Bucks Unveil New Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer Uniforms

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled new Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer uniforms for the 2019-20 season. A super-charged version of the previous Fear the Deer uniform, the new Nike Statement Edition uniform will make its debut for the Bucks’ season opener when they take on the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Oct. 24, and will be worn a total of 16 times throughout the season.

Retaining the aggressive tone and elements of the previous uniform, the new Fear the Deer uniforms feature the Bucks logo front and center. The Cream City rainbow, representing the diverse colors of Milwaukee and surrounding areas, has been extended from the sides across the entire front of the uniform to showcase the synergy that exists between the team and city. The Cream City rainbow also appears on the shorts in a pattern that creates a subtle “M” representing Milwaukee when viewing the shorts from the side. Cream City cream numbers are also used on Bucks jerseys for the first time.

The Bucks Statement Edition Collection, featuring the new Nike Statement Edition Fear the Deer jersey, will be available on Sunday, Oct. 20. The collection also includes an assortment of player name and number T-shirts, shorts, sweatshirts, pants, jackets, headwear and novelty items. To be notified as soon as the Statement Edition Collection is available, visit www.bucks.com/statement.

The Bucks will continue to use their alternate Fear the Deer court when wearing the Fear the Deer uniforms. The new Fear the Deer uniforms and existing court will make their debut at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Dec. 6 when the Bucks take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

In addition to the Bucks’ Association (white), Icon (green) and Statement (black) Edition uniforms, the team will introduce a new City Edition uniform later this year.