Milwaukee Bucks Unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform

The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, which features recognizable and iconic jersey elements from throughout the franchise’s 53-year history while honoring and celebrating the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.

The Bucks’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform recognizes past teams from the 1970s whose skyhooks and triple-double averages brought Milwaukee its first NBA championship, teams from the “Green and Growing” era that followed after, the 2001 Big Three, the Fear the Deer swagger that emerged in the 2000s and the current generation that has brought the Bucks back on top.

The uniform features green and white striping from the early days of the franchise in the 1970s and 1980s, updated to include Great Lakes Blue from the team’s current uniform and purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The waistband contains a 1971 logo and a remixed secondary logo on the shorts with elements from 2001 and 2019.

The Bucks’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform will make its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum and will be worn a total of 21 times throughout the 2021-22 season.

The official Bucks 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition retail collection will launch Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. CT at shop.bucks.com.

For more information on the Bucks’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, visit www.bucks.com/city.